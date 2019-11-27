NMB Bank entices investors with custodial services

NMB Bank Plc is taking its custody services to investors in a fresh bid to extend its footprint beyond conventional banking system.

This is driven by increased financial and capital market opportunities in the country.

Though its custodial services, the bank provides the service of holding its clients’ securities for safekeeping.

The bank, through its team of experts in treasury and securities operations, also conducts services include administering

clients’ accounts, transaction settlements, collection of dividends and interest payments as well as tax support.

“This means that by issuing custody services, NMB Plc will do everything on behalf of its

customers who have invested in government securities and listed equities,” said Filbert Mponzi, Chief of retail banking.

Aziz Chacha, Treasurer at NMB said over subscriptions of long term government securities and of some corporate bonds are all signals that there is high appetite for such investment avenues in the economy.