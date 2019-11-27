Prepare to fund national projects, Mpango tells local banks

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Local commercial banks have been urged to position themselves to fund planned national infrastructure projects by mobilizing resources from internal and external sources.

Finance Minister Dr Philip Mpango said despite the growth in the financial sector, banks need to wake up to the challenge of looking for domestic resources needed to fund big infrastructure and development projects. 

“As you are aware, the government is continuing with the construction of strategic projects, including the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which will facilitate the transportation, construction of a hydropower project on Ru ji River (2,115MW) and improvement of aviation sector. These projects require a lot of funding from local and external sources. Thus, it is my hope that financial institutions in the country can think how to nance big national projects. All these will need financing which will partly come from you,” the minister said. 

