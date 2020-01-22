Revenue collection in 2018/19 amounts to 13.5 per cent

The country’s domestic revenue collection during the year 2018/19 amounted to Tsh18.53 trillion (equivalent to around 13.8 per cent of GDP), of which 86.1 per cent was tax revenue, latest report by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) shows.

During the year, external grants amounted to Tsh461.2 billion, equivalent to 0.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the central bank, expenditure amounted to Tsh22.3 trillion (equivalent to 16.6 per cent of GDP, of which Tsh13.8 trillion was recurrent expenditure.

BoT indicates that the overall fiscal deficit was 3.1 per cent of GDP, within the country target of not more than 3.2 per cent. The deficit was financial through borrowing.

However, domestic and external debt stock rose by 5.3 per cent to $28.41 billion at the end of June 2019 from the same period in 2018.

The public and public guaranteed debt was 81.7 per cent of the debt stock (equivalent to 40.1 per cent of GDP) and the balance was private sector external debt.

The lenders regulator states that the balance of payments weakened, due to widening of the current account balance. The current account deficit widened but remained moderate at 4.5 per cent of GDP and sustainable because was largely driven by imports of capital and intermediate goods, which support future growth.

The current account balance was a deficit of $2.7 billion in 2018/19 compared with deficit of $1.8 billion in the preceding year.