Tanzanian geologist Catherine Mushi: Living my dream with Shell

Catherine Mushi always dreamt of becoming a pilot in the aviation industry, but it never worked that way. Today Catherine is a geologist working for Shell and flying frequently because she has to work on Shell’s gas and oil projects in and outside Tanzania.

“My childhood dream was to become a pilot. But that dream had very little to do with the work of a pilot per se. It had more todo with the glamour associated with being a pilot and the opportunities that come with flying: traveling to different parts of Tanzania and the world,” Catherine says.

Inspired by her parents, especially her mother, she took schooling quite seriously from the word go and finally graduated as a geologist at the University of Dar es Salaam. “I am grateful to my beloved late mother who inspired us to face challenges and persevere even in situations that seem impossible to many people.”

She believes seriousness and hard work are the core issues behind one’s success, especially in companies like Shell. “I have been blessed with opportunities and rare chances and I have correspondingly worked hard to justify that rare fortune.”

It all started with an opportunity that emerged when in 2014 the BG Group (now Shell) opened doors to young graduates in Tanzania, Catherine recalls