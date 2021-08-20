Could climate finance power Africa’s energy needs?
Think of how food ends up on your table. Your local farmer uses various tools including a tiny mobile phoneRead more
Think of how food ends up on your table. Your local farmer uses various tools including a tiny mobile phoneRead more
Safaricom will introduce a feature blocking customer contact details when making payments through Lipa na M-Pesa to curb personal informationRead more
Safaricom has disclosed that CEO, Peter Ndegwa owns 895,500 shares in the telco, giving him the largest stake among theRead more
Barry Norton joined Milestone Systems in May 2018 as Director of Research. In his new role as Vice President (VP)Read more
Cultivating a tech start-up culture is key to driving economic as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress acrossRead more
Airtel’s market share for calls has fallen for the third consecutive quarter, hurting the telco’s efforts to close the gapRead more
Around the world, governments are wrestling with the dilemma of how best to re-regulate airspace to control and selectively facilitateRead more
Mukesh Ambani, on yesterday announced Jio Phone Next, a smartphone developed jointly by Google and Reliance Jio. “I am pleasedRead more
According to a top official Seychelles is expected to establish airline connectivity with Angola and enter into a bilateral airRead more
Smart Codes has launched its umbrella company, Smart Africa Group (SAG.) that will house all its 5 departments that haveRead more