Tems termed one of Nigerian artistes to watch during 2020

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems is a Nigerian Music Artist, Singer-Song Writer, and upcoming music producer.

Tems dropped her first single Mr Rebel earlier inn2019 and followed it with multiple tracks including her hit single Try Me which could boldly be described as her breakout song.

Talking to The Guardian Life about her inspiration, she says; “Try me’ is a call to break free from societal, mental and spiritual bondage, it’s inspired by the need to be oneself unapologetically and standing up for what you believe in.”

Asides from being a singer, she is actively involved in music production [mostly for her own songs] and as of right now, she seems to be gearing up for an explosive 2020.

Tems’ piercing soul vocal instantly won over hearts on the Next Gen stage at last year’s Gidi Fest. Treating fans to a special acoustic rendition of her catalogue, Bizzle Osikoya, co-founder of African music hub Plug Entertainment, recalls hearing Tems’ voice and instantly falling in love. “Try Me”, Tems’ most recent drop, is setting her up for greatness having passed the one million mark on YouTube.

Watch on as her stock rises!