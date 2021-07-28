COVID-19’s third wave dashes hope of tourism revival in East Africa
It is the high season across east Africa’s national parks. But for the second year in a row, the plainsRead more
It is the high season across east Africa’s national parks. But for the second year in a row, the plainsRead more
Serengeti National Park, a world inheritance spot offer possibly the most classic African game-pre- serve occurrence. Well, when it’s comeRead more
PROSPECTS of Tanzania, in particular the Serengeti National Park to get a huge number of tourists is increasingly large asRead more
Africa’s tourism sector has cratered in the face of the coronavirus, but the world’s biggest hotel chains remain committed toRead more
Best for domestic, rural and regional tourism in East and South- ern Africa, the World Bank-funded Resilient Natural Resource ManagementRead more
Kenya Airways has appointed Rainbow Aviation as their cargo general sales agent (GSA) for India. The news was posted onRead more
Uganda has reopened its in¬ternational borders for the first time since March when they were closed as a control measureRead more
Green Africa Airways has formed a strategic partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a leading financial institution in Nigeria.Read more
Despite the signifi¬cant contribution of the tourism sector in region’s economic growth, provision of employment and poverty reduction, certain over¬ridingRead more
The ongoing tiff between Kenya and Tanzania is damaging the growth of tourism sector, investors in the industry have said.Read more