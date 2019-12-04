World Bank calls on Dar to boost fiscal management
Tanzania must strengthen its public financial management to improve the efficiency of government spending and boost growth.
“Fiscal management needs to be strengthened, especially given the intensification of spend- ing pressures in advance of the general elections in 2020,” the World Bank has said in a 13th Tanzania Economic Update re- leased yesterday.
Comprehensive structural reforms were needed to address such long-standing problem of weak growth, the WB has further advised.
Such weak growth performance has been largely associated with a low multiplier of fiscal spending and low private sector development (depressed private investment in particular), it said.